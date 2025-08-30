Russian Federation has struck another massive blow: air defense eliminated 548 enemy air targets - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 30 (starting at 7 p.m. on August 29), Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using strike drones and air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russian invaders fired on Ukraine:

537 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Rostov Region and Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation;

37 airborne/aviation missiles of air, ground, and sea-based launch: Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, Kh-59 (launch areas from the Saratov region, the Black Sea, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 548 air targets:

510 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

32 winged/aircraft missiles Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, Kh-59.

Five missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, with debris falling at 21 locations.

"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace. Follow safety rules and stay in shelters," the Air Force said.

