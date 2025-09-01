ENG
News Security guarantees for Ukraine
3 835 14

Pistorius criticised von der Leyen’s statements on security guarantees for Ukraine: "It is fundamentally wrong to discuss this publicly"

Boris Pistorius

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has criticised statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about plans to guarantee military security for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ntv.

Pistorius noted that discussing such issues publicly before the start of negotiations is "fundamentally wrong"."The European Union does not have the authority or competence to deploy troops - regardless of who or what - I would refrain from confirming or commenting on such considerations in any way," Pistorius said.

The minister added that discussions are ongoing, but public statements on this topic are inappropriate at this time.

Author: 

