Fico expects calls from European leaders on Ukraine after meeting with Putin

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, he expects numerous calls from leaders of other European countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Dennik N.

According to Fico, he congratulated Putin on his first meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska and wanted to get "basic information about where we are and what to expect."

The prime minister also noted that the next day, European colleagues would likely call to find out the details of the conversation with the Russian leader and discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Fico plans to meet with Zelenskyy on September 5.

