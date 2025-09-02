Rutte on GPS jamming during flight of Von der Leyen plane: "NATO takes this very seriously"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the incident involving GPS signal jamming during the landing of a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Bulgaria.

"This is being taken very seriously," Rutte said. According to him, NATO is stepping up its efforts to counter hybrid, cyber, and other threats. He mentioned not only the incident with the plane, but also the jamming of commercial flight signals, the assassination attempt on Armin Papperger, CEO of the German company Rheinmetall, and the attack on the National Health Service in the UK.

"These are very serious incidents that have a huge impact," the secretary general stressed. He also recalled the damage to the undersea cable between Estonia and Finland in December 2024, after which NATO quickly launched an operation to increase vigilance in the Baltic Sea.

Rutte concluded that the Alliance is "working day and night" to prevent such threats and strengthen security.

Earlier, Censor.NET, citing media reports, wrote that von der Leyen's plane landed using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS.

This was later confirmed by the European Commission.