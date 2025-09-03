ENG
News Illia Vitiuk’s case
Preventive measure for SSU General Vitiuk to be chosen on September 4

It became known when the preventive measure for Illia Vitiuk will be chosen

A preventive measure will be chosen on September 4 for the former head of the SSU Cyber Security Department, Illia Vitiuk, who is suspected of illegal enrichment and false declarations.

This was reported by HACC press secretary Olesia Chemerys, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"HACC has scheduled a court hearing on the selection of a preventive measure for the general of the Security Service of Ukraine for 2 p.m. on September 4," she said.

The SAPO's motion for a preventive measure will be considered by investigating judge Markiyan Halabala.

The publication's interlocutor stated that the prosecutor will request a preventive measure for Vitiuk in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 42 million.

Earlier it was reported that NABU and SAPO had notified Brigadier General Vitiuk of the Security Service of Ukraine of their suspicions.

The SSU perceives such actions as "revenge".

Read more: Political SSU is lying when it claims that suspicion against General Vitiuk is revenge by NABU, - Shabunin

