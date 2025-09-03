After night shelling in Kalush, formaldehyde levels in air are elevated: citizens are asked to take action

After the night shelling in the city of Kalush, there is an increased level of formaldehyde in the air.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city Andriш Naida.

The Kalush District Department of the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine recommends following the safety rules:

close windows and doors indoors;

limit your stay outside, especially avoid physical activity outdoors;

drink enough water;

use an air purifier (turn on the maximum mode if available);

perform frequent wet cleaning;

wash exposed skin (hands and face) after being outside;

rinse your nose with saline;

avoid smoking, which further worsens the condition of the respiratory tract.

Read more: 21 out of 24 missiles destroyed, 430 drones neutralised, - Air Force

"Experts emphasize that following these simple rules will help reduce the negative impact of polluted air on the body," the mayor said.

Earlier it was reported that due to the Russian attack on Kalush, the air quality has deteriorated: classes in schools and kindergartens have been suspended.

As a reminder, on September 3, Ivano-Frankivsk region was subjected to a combined enemy attack. Air defense forces were engaged.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region were extinguishing a large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling. Due to the Russian attack on Kalush, the air quality has deteriorated: classes in schools and kindergartens have been suspended.