At least 9 Azov soldiers could have survived terrorist attack in Olenivka, but Russians did not allow doctors to go there, - Deputy Prosecutor General Leshchenko



The criminal proceedings regarding the terrorist attack in Olenivka are divided into several parts. These are the attack itself and the failure to provide medical care to the wounded.

This was stated by Deputy Prosecutor General Andrii Leshchenko in an interview with Censor.NET.

"We managed to find out that 9 people survived the attack in Olenivka, but they were not provided with medical care in time and they just bled to death. At the same time, the management of the colony and Yevsiukhov (deputy head - ed.) personally saw that people needed medical care, but neither he nor his subordinates took any actions to ensure proper medical care. As a result, the people held there were not taken to emergency medical facilities in time and were not provided with medical care on the spot," he explained.

According to Leshchenko, Olenivka had its own medical unit and medicines. If the medics had been involved, it would have saved the wounded Azov fighters.

"There were prisoners of war on the spot who provided medical care to their comrades as best they could in those conditions and asked for the necessary materials for bandaging, hemostatic agents. But they were not given any of this. They were tearing rags, applying bandages, because there were no turnstiles, and they had to stop the bleeding. So that people could live until they were taken to the hospital.

"The ambulances were called, but with a delay, and the doctors were not allowed to enter the territory of the colony for some time. All this led to the fact that at least 9 people died of blood loss," he added.

Terrorist attack in Olenivka

As a reminder, on the night of July 29, 2022, a powerful explosion occurred in the building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held in the former penal colony No. 210 in the village of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Russian side, about 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed and more than 70 others were seriously injured.

The International Commission of the Red Cross tried to get to the crime scene, but was prevented by the Russian occupiers.

Prosecutor General Kostin released information that the prisoners were killed with thermobaric weapons.

In August 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set up a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, which killed about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. However, in January 2023, after failing to receive security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres disbanded the mission.