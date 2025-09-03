EU must take part in peace talks – Austrian Chancellor Stocker

The European Union must continue to pressure Russia and take part in peace talks on Ukraine.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"Austria’s position is one of clear solidarity (with Ukraine - ed), and the same applies to all other EU member states. Our priority must be to stop the killings and the fighting in Ukraine," he stressed.

The chancellor expressed his conviction that "war begins on the battlefield but ends at the negotiating table."

"It is very regrettable that the killings and the fighting have not stopped, and unfortunately we have not been able to enter peace talks to achieve lasting, long-term peace. Recently, we have seen that Putin does not appear interested in any serious negotiations.

We know that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues, and the death toll speaks for itself. This means the European Union must keep up the pressure to stop the killings and engage in serious peace talks," Stocker added.

He also admitted that at present he is "not overly optimistic" about the prospects.

