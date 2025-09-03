We see no signals from Russia that it wants to end war, pressure must be increased – Zelenskyy

France and other countries now want to bring peace as close as possible, but Russia is not giving such signals, so pressure on Moscow must be increased to move toward diplomacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this before his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Interfax-Ukraine reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Today we are at a point where France, like other countries, truly wants to bring peace closer. Unfortunately, we do not yet see signals from Russia that they want to end it. But I am confident that our alliance, and Europe’s alliance with America, will help us increase pressure on Russia to move toward a diplomatic solution to this very difficult issue, which is so important for calm in Ukraine, for lasting peace in Ukraine," the head of state said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Security guarantees for Ukraine are assured

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to France for supplying SAMP/T air-defense systems, as well as for its leadership together with the United Kingdom in the "Coalition of the Willing."

"Today we will have a bilateral conversation, a bilateral meeting with our teams, and tomorrow we will have the Coalition of the Willing. The result of which, I don’t know on which exact day it will happen, but it definitely will, will be security guarantees for Ukraine," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on territorial concessions: Ukraine will not make gifts to Russia