US President Donald Trump remains committed to helping Ukraine and Russia reach a peace agreement despite growing uncertainty about the prospects for face-to-face talks between dictator Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CBS News.

Trump described his position as both realistic and optimistic. According to the US leader, he is closely monitoring how both leaders are addressing this issue in negotiations.

"I've been watching it, I've been seeing it, and I've been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy. Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet. But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done," he explained.

Trump noted that he was unsatisfied with the continuation of bloody fighting, but would continue to insist on a peace agreement.

"I think we're going to get it all straightened out. Frankly, the Russia one, I thought, would have been on the easier side of the ones I've stopped, but it seems to be something that's a little bit more difficult than some of the others," the US leader said.

Trump explained his approach to many diplomatic negotiations, whether with Russia and Ukraine or with other countries. It consists of gathering leaders in one room and forcing them to reach an agreement in real time, often with his participation, and not ruling out any possibility until that happens.

This approach, he noted, requires patience, even when a quick solution is needed. According to him, sometimes it is necessary to wait until the situation resolves itself.

"We've had some very good days, fortunately, and once I get them in a room together, or get them at least speaking together, they seem to work out. We've saved millions of lives," he summed up.

