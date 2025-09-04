84 enemy UAVs out of 112 destroyed, with hits recorded at 17 locations, - Air Force
On the night of 4 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
As noted, the Russians launched UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske – TOT of Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
What Ukrainian air defence forces managed to shoot down
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south and east of the country.
Twenty-eight strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in five locations.
