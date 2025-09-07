Russia has improved missile weapons and drones and is changing its strike tactics - Skibitskyi

Russia has upgraded its missile weapons and drones used to attack Ukraine. We must prepare for new combined strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We are seeing real modernization and improvement of missile weapons and unmanned aerial systems by the Russian Federation as a result of strikes on our country, primarily on civilian infrastructure and our enterprises. First, in any case, the strikes will be combined, involving various types of UAVs, including so-called decoy targets, cruise missiles of various types of deployment—the Kalibr sea-based, the Kh-101 and Kh-32 air-based, and the Iskander ground-based. The enemy can use both ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. But what do we see? First, there is a change in tactics for delivering strikes. Second, there is the use of modernized weapons," said Skibitskyi.

He noted that the tactics of using "suicide bombers" have changed dramatically since the beginning of the war. Whereas previously they flew directly to their target, now they can circle around Kyiv for several hours, changing altitude.

In addition, missiles are also undergoing modernization. For example, the Kh-101 cruise missile now has new elements, including electronic warfare capabilities and a dual warhead. Among other things, the enemy is improving its navigation and control systems to overcome Ukraine's electronic warfare system.

"In other words, evolution is underway, and all means of armed combat and destruction are being improved. That is why it would be wrong to say that the enemy will stop at some level. For example, the Comet system was eight-channel, then 12-channel, now 16-channel, and in the future it will be 32-channel, which will allow it to overcome electronic warfare systems. In other words, this process will be continuous for the enemy—improvement, increased strike efficiency through precision, etc. And accordingly, our task is to effectively counteract this," Skibitskyi noted.