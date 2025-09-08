Zelenskyy on negotiations with Putin: Ready for any meeting, but not in Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but not on Russian territory.

He said this in an interview with ABC News journalist Martha Raddatz, Censor.NET reports.

Regarding a possible meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy said that the Russian dictator had offered conditions for a meeting that he could not accept and that Putin was "playing games with the United States".

"I can't go to Moscow under -- when my country is under missiles, under attacks each day. I can't go to this capital of this terrorist," the president said.

The journalist asked whether the opportunity for a bilateral meeting with the Russian side had been lost.

In response, Zelenskyy said that the possibility of a bilateral meeting was not ruled out, but not on Russian territory.

"It was a signal from President Trump. And I said: Iook, Mr. President (addressing Trump - ed.), I'm ready for any kind of meeting - but not in Russia - any kind of meeting, bilateral, trilateral. We'll be happy if you will be in," the head of state said.

As a reminder, earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he was allegedly ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin named Moscow as the venue for the meeting.

Zelenskyy believes that Putin's proposal for a direct meeting in Moscow is an attempt to postpone the peace talks.

