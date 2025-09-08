EU sanctions envoy O’Sullivan arrives in US to discuss tougher measures against Russia – CNN

EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O’Sullivan is in Washington on Monday, September 8, to discuss strengthening pressure on Russia with U.S. administration officials.

CNN reported this with reference to sources familiar with the talks, Censor.NET said.

The EU envoy for sanctions is expected to meet with officials from the U.S. Treasury Department to discuss and coordinate potential measures against Moscow in connection with the escalation of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The meetings come against the backdrop of a recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump about his readiness to introduce new measures against Moscow.

According to sources, the talks will involve officials from the White House, the State Department, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. CNN’s interlocutors described the negotiations as a sign of progress toward new coordinated sanctions against Russia.

As a reminder, on September 7, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was prepared to move to the second stage of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine.

