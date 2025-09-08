The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that no sanctions could ever force Moscow to change its course on the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The statement came a few hours after US and EU officials said they were ready to impose further restrictions on Russia soon.

"No sanctions can force the Russian Federation to change its consistent position, which our president has repeatedly stated," he said.

According to Peskov, Western sanctions "turned out to be absolutely useless in terms of putting pressure on Russia."

As a reminder, on September 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that he was ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine.

European Council President Antonio Costa noted that Europe and the United States are coordinating to synchronize sanctions against Russia.