Massive missile attack by the Russian Federation: loud explosions heard in Zhytomyr
On the morning of 10 September 2025, during a massive attack by the Russian Federation, powerful explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
It should be noted that the Air Force reported missiles heading towards the city.
No further information is available at this time.
As reported, on the morning of 10 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and strike drones.
