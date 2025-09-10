Polish Armed Forces Operational Command called on citizens to stay at home due to incursion of "shaheds": three voivodeships are most vulnerable

During today's attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking at targets located on the territory of Ukraine, Polish airspace was repeatedly violated by drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

As noted, an operation to identify and neutralise the targets is currently underway.

On the order of the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces, weapons were deployed, and operations are underway to locate the downed targets.

"We emphasise that the military operation is ongoing and urge everyone to stay at home. The most vulnerable areas are Podlaskie, Mazowieckie and Lubelskie voivodeships. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and means under its control remain fully prepared for immediate response," the statement said.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defence systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against the targets.