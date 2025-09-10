Consequences of Russian attack on Zhytomyr region: Zhytomyr and Berdychiv were hit, one person was killed, and at least five were injured. PHOTOS

Russian shelling in the Zhytomyr region killed 1 person and injured at least 5. Fires broke out in several locations at once.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, residential buildings in the private sector in Zhytomyr were damaged. A local resident was injured: rescuers brought him to an ambulance with burns of varying degrees. Unfortunately, the man died in the hospital.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 people, including 3 children.

"Rescuers are currently extinguishing the fires. Sappers of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross have set up an aid station for the victims," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in the buildings of the industrial zone in Berdychiv, and a car and an outbuilding were damaged in the district.

A total of 5 people have been reported injured: 4 in Zhytomyr and 1 in Berdychiv. They have all been taken to medical facilities. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES PHOTO.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

As reported, on the morning of 10 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. It is also known that loud explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.

In addition, it was noted that Russia had attacked civilian industrial facilities in the Vinnytsia region. Lviv was also under Russian attack.

Lutsk was attacked by enemy drones, but there was no serious damage. A person was killed, and businesses and houses were damaged in the Zhytomyr region as a result of the Russian attack