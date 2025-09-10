Enemy attacked Lviv with missiles and drones: no casualties reported

On the night of 10 September 2025, the enemy attacked Lviv with combat drones and missiles.

This was reported on telegram-channel by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, there were no casualties or injuries.

"The region's life support systems are operating normally. It was a very difficult night. I Thank our air defence soldiers for their work!" Kozytskyi said.

No further information is available at this time.

As reported, on the morning of 10 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and strike drones. It is also known that strong explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.

In addition, it was noted that the Russian Federation had struck civilian industrial facilities in the Vinnytsia region.