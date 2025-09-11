ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12116 visitors online
News Result of the work of the air force
475 2

Russia launched 66 "Shaheds" over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 62 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on September 11, 2025. How many targets were shot down?

On the night of September 11, the Russian occupiers launched 66 UAVs of various types over Ukraine.

The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia. More than 50 of them are "Shaheds".

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 62 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country," the report says.

4 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations.

Read more: Russians attack Ukraine with "shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

Атака шахедів 11 вересня 2025 року. Скільки цілей збито?

Author: 

shoot out (14707) Anti-aircraft warfare (1689) Air forces (1681) Shahed (889)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 