Russia launched 66 "Shaheds" over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 62 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of September 11, the Russian occupiers launched 66 UAVs of various types over Ukraine.
The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET reports.
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia. More than 50 of them are "Shaheds".
"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 62 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country," the report says.
4 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations.
