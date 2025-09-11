Russia copying Ukraine’s successful technologies, including in interceptor drones – Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Drone strikes on Russian targets

Syrskyi said Ukrainian drones have inflicted significant damage on the enemy both at the tactical level and deep behind the front lines.

"This includes the destruction and damage of logistics and supply facilities, such as oil refineries, ammunition depots, and air defense systems, as well as the effective operation of drones directly on the front line," he noted.

Intelligence report

"The enemy continues to adapt and, as usual, copy our successful technologies, particularly in the field of interceptor drones. We are facing a direct technological race, where the advantage will belong to those who not only modernize but move ahead. Our task is the constant improvement of existing solutions and the creation of new technologies and tactics for the use of unmanned systems.

During August, Ukrainian drones struck more than 60,000 targets. Leadership remains with kamikaze drones and bomber drones, which account for the largest share of destroyed Russian equipment and manpower," the Commander-in-Chief said.

According to Syrskyi, the "Drone Line" structures are being expanded, new units are being formed, and crews are undergoing intensive training.

Strikes are also being reinforced deeper into Russian operational rear areas, targeting both equipment and personnel.

Deep Strike

"We are consistently reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation. In August, a number of important targets were struck: oil refineries, defense industry facilities, and production capacities that supply the Russian army with fuel, drones, and missiles," Syrskyi emphasized.

Electronic warfare

The Commander-in-Chief noted that Russia is increasing the depth of its UAV strikes, which requires strengthening Ukrainian electronic warfare units.

"We are scaling up EW capabilities, and we are already seeing results, in August, the number of enemy drones suppressed by these systems increased," he added.

The meeting also focused on analyzing the combat use of drones and processing large volumes of data. UAV analytics make it possible to adjust tactics promptly, increase effectiveness, and stay ahead of the enemy.

