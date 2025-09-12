Russia launched 40 UAVs over Ukraine, air defense neutralized 33 targets - Air Force

On the night of September 12, the Russian occupiers launched 40 UAVs of various types over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the enemy attacked with attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type, and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF.

More than 20 of the 40 launched UAVs were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 33 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type, and drones of other types in the north, east and center of the country," the report says.

6 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations.

