Sikorski backs idea of creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes the idea of creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine deserves consideration.

He said this in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Sikorski noted that the no-fly zone idea had already been discussed during Joe Biden’s presidency in the United States.

"Technically, we as NATO and the EU could do it, but this is not a decision Poland can make on its own — only together with our allies," the Polish minister explained.

According to Sikorski, Warsaw would be better able to protect its airspace if it had the capability to counter drones and other flying objects "beyond our territory."

"If Ukraine asked us to shoot them (drones – ed.) down over its territory, that would be an advantage for us. If you ask me personally, we should think about it," he added.

As a reminder, European states are discussing the introduction of a no-fly zone for military aircraft over western Ukraine, with the possibility of gradually extending it eastward.

