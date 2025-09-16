EU has postponed 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to US demands, - Bloomberg

The European Union has postponed the official presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia after US President Donald Trump demanded tougher measures from Europe.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

According to the plan, the European Commission was to present a new package of sanctions at a meeting of EU diplomats on Wednesday, September 17. However, last Friday, the US increased pressure on its G7 allies, demanding that they impose 100% tariffs on China and India for purchasing Russian oil. Washington also called for additional steps to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to negotiations with Ukraine.

According to the publication, work on the text is ongoing, and the G7 countries plan to agree on a new package of restrictions within the next two weeks.

Bloomberg recalls that Donald Trump has so far avoided imposing direct sanctions against Russia, despite repeatedly postponing the deadlines he himself set. At the same time, Putin keeps refusing to negotiate an end to the war.

