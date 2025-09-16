Nawrocki demands explanations from Polish government after media article about missile from F-16 hitting his house

Polish President Karol Nawrocki demanded an explanation from the Polish government after Rzeczpospolita published that the roof of a house near Lublin was damaged not by a drone but by a missile from a Polish F-16 fighter jet during a Russian UAV attack on September 10.

According to Censor.NET, RMF24 reports this with reference to a statement by the National Security Bureau.

"The President expects the government to immediately clarify the incident in Vyryky. The government is obliged to use all tools and institutions to resolve this issue as soon as possible," Nawrocki said in a statement.

The Polish leader noted that there is no consent to conceal information.

Read more: Sikorski backs idea of creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

"In the context of disinformation and hybrid warfare, the messages that Poles receive must be verified and confirmed," Nawrocki emphasized.

The statement also said that neither the National Security Bureau nor the Polish president himself had been informed of the results of the investigation into the destroyed house in Wyryky.

As of now, neither Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk nor Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh have responded to Nawrocki's request for clarification.

On September 16, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported that the roof of a private house damaged during a Russian drone attack in Poland on September 10 was probably not destroyed by a downed drone, but by a missile from a Polish F-16 fighter jet. The missile's guidance system malfunctioned.