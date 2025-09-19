Russians try to hit old buildings to cause as much destruction as possible, - SES

Rescuers advise citizens to seek shelter and safe spaces to escape Russian missiles and drones.

This was stated in an interview with Censor.NET by Major General Volodymyr Kachkan, Director of the Emergency Response Department of the SES.

"Panel buildings, if hit, may 'fold', but there will be voids. If there are hits to old brick houses built in the 50s of the last century, people are completely covered with construction waste and there are practically no voids," he explained.

Kachkan explained that it is possible to survive in the voids if you find yourself under them.

"But in a panel house, depending on the damage, 16 floors can 'fold' at once. New buildings are monolithic and more durable. For example, the house in Solomianskyi district was hit by a rocket, but it remained standing. From what we can see, the Russians are trying to hit old residential buildings to cause as much destruction and death as possible, and this has caused panic among people.

For their part, rescuers advise everyone to seek shelter or safer spaces and not to ignore the alarms.

"Because there is no other option yet," Kachkan added.

