59% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 34% do not trust, - poll by KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

The level of trust in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is 59% , while 34% of citizens expressed distrust.

As noted, compared to August 2025, the figures have remained almost unchanged (58% trusted and 35% did not trust). At the same time, the current level is lower than the spring peak of 74%, but still higher than the minimum figure in December 2024 (52%).

The survey also looked at people's attitudes towards national elections. Only 12% support holding them right now, even before the ceasefire. Another 22% think elections should be held after the ceasefire and security guarantees, and 63% think they should be held after the war is finally over.

Sociologists have observed a correlation: the higher the level of trust in Zelenskyy, the less support there is for holding elections in the near future. At the same time, even among those who do not trust the president at all, only 29% are in favour of elections during the war.

