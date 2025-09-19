US and EU have supported alternative to Ukraine’s accession to NATO - investing in defence industry, - WP

Given the low probability of Ukraine joining NATO, Western countries have supported an alternative strategy: investing billions of dollars in the development of the Ukrainian defence industry.

This is reported by The Washington Post, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the goal is to provide the country with modern weapons and technologies to effectively repel Russian aggression.

According to the US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, Ukraine is leading the world in drone technology. The exchange of experience and technology between Ukrainian and Western experts allows new developments to be quickly introduced to the frontline.

Small FPV drones are already responsible for about 70% of Russian losses in the area up to 15 km from the front line, and long-range attack drones are capable of hitting targets more than 1,000 km from the front.

In addition to drones, Ukrainian manufacturers are upgrading armoured vehicles. The "Ukr Armo Tech" Research and Production Centre has produced the "Gurza-1" armoured personnel carrier with protection against drone strikes, and the more manoeuvrable "Gurza-2" will soon enter mass production. It is planned to produce at least $30 billion of weapons per year, three times the current level.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that with Europe' s financial support, Ukraine can become a "steel porcupine" - a country with a high level of defence capability and reduced vulnerability. Western investments include licensing and co-production, integrating Ukrainian technologies into the supply chains of allied armies.

