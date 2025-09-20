Enemy attacked Ukraine with 619 air attack vehicles. Air defense eliminated 583 enemy targets - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 20 (from 08:00 p.m. on September 19), the enemy launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, during the strike, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and accompanied 619 air attack vehicles:

579 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF;

8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Yeisk - RF, TOT Crimea;

32 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region - RF.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the attack, the enemy used traditional tactics - a simultaneous strike on designated objects with a large number of missiles and UAVs of various types. During the air strike, tactical aviation, in particular F-16 fighters, effectively dealt with enemy cruise missiles. Western weapons once again prove their effectiveness on the battlefield. We thank our partners for the assistance already provided and look forward to further strengthening of Ukraine in the airspace, both with ground-based air defense systems and the aviation component.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 583 air targets:

552 enemy Shahed UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

29 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Ballistic, cruise missiles and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at 10 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules," the Air Force said.

