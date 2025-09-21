33 enemy drones out of 54 were eliminated - Air Force

On the night of September 21, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 54 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs, and other types of drones.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It means that the invaders launched drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, about 30 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 33 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs, and other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country.

It is reported that 21 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations.

Read more: Occupiers attack Ukraine with attack drones, - Air Force