Putin will make series of important statements today, - Peskov

Putin on the meeting in Alaska

Today, September 22, 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to hold an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, after the meeting, Putin will make a number of important statements.

There is no further information on the topics of Putin's planned statements at this time.

Earlier, Peskov noted that Russia remains interested in resolving the war in Ukraine through "political and diplomatic efforts."

