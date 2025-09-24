Trump showed that he wants to support Ukraine to very end, - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has sent positive signals regarding continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Fox News TV channel, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"He showed that he wants to support Ukraine to the very end. We understand now that we are ready to finish this war as quick as possible. And he wants it, and I want it, and our people want," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the US president understands that Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending the war. He assures everyone of his victory, although in reality he is not winning.

Commenting on Trump's statement that Ukraine will be able to liberate all its territories, Zelenskyy said: "It was a surprise for me, you are right, and I see very positive signals from the side that Trump and America will be with us to the end of the war. Yes, we'll see, but God bless, it will be so."

The Ukrainian leader stressed that he is counting on Washington's continued support. He noted that it is important for Ukraine that the US remain a strategic partner in the future.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Trump now trusts him much more on the frontline than Putin. Trump himself noted that Ukraine, with the support of the EU, has every opportunity to win and regain the entire territory.

On 23 September, President Zelenskyy and US President Trump met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.