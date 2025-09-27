Russian troops do not control Zarichne in Donetsk region - 63rd SMB

Although the Russians are physically in Zarichne, Donetsk region, in the Lyman direction, they do not control it.

This was stated by Rostyslav Yashchyshyn, spokesman for the 63rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.ua.

According to him, the Russian troops have been using infiltration tactics for a long time.

Read more on Telegram channel!

"Russian soldiers are trying to "climb" into our positions in the rear and hide somewhere: under trees, under a bush, or in a basement somewhere. They are moving in groups, in particular, up to five people," the spokesman explained.

According to him, most of these occupiers are being destroyed by Ukrainian drones, while the rest of the Russians are waiting for reinforcements and provisions.

Yashchyshyn added that it is not possible to speak of the complete capture of Zarichne by Russian troops at this time, since Ukrainian units are still in this settlement, which are continuously attacking Russian infantry groups with fire.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that soldiers of the 425th assault regiment "Skelia" had completely taken control of the village of Zarichne.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka under attack, one person killed, nine wounded. PHOTOS