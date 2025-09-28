Entire street is damaged as result of Russian attack on Kyiv, there is significant destruction in buildings (updated). VIDEO

An entire street has been severely damaged by Russia's attack on Kyiv.

As you can see from the footage, the scale of the destruction is simply horrific. The footage is said to have been shot in the Borshchahivka area, but there is no official information at the moment.

According to the Kyiv RMA, 17 people were injured in the Buchansky district due to the Russian attack.

A photo also appeared on the network, showing that some houses are practically destroyed.

As reported, the enemy is currently attacking with missiles and drones, there is a threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, and a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bakery in Fastiv district was on fire, and workers were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva.