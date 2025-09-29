EU is considering opening clusters for Ukraine without Hungary’s consent, - European Commission

The European Union may consider adopting interim decisions on enlargement by a qualified majority rather than unanimously.

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier, according to Censor.NET with reference to EP.

Mercier explained that in cases where a country blocks the process without objective reasons, even if all criteria are met, trust in EU enlargement is threatened.

The spokesperson clarified that the decision to open negotiation clusters for Ukraine must be made by member states in the EU Council. "In this particular context, it is up to the member states to make a decision. For our part, we will facilitate all discussions," he said.

According to him, the possibility of introducing qualified majority voting could be considered for the intermediate stages. At the same time, the closure of negotiation chapters and the final decision on accession should continue to be taken unanimously.

Mercier stressed that the discussion is still ongoing, but the final decision will be made by EU member states.

