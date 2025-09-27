Szijjarto on published route of Hungarian drone over Ukraine: It’s fake!

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has reacted to the route of a Hungarian drone that violated Ukrainian airspace, published by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, calling it a "fake."

Szijjarto wrote about this on the social network X.

Thus, Szijjarto wrote a short comment on Sybiha's publication: "This is fake! You should not discredit yourself!".

Earlier, on 26 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military had recorded violations of the country's airspace by unknown reconnaissance drones flying from Hungary.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rudely responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Szijjarto's accusations.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the morning of 26 September 2025, radar equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice recorded a drone flying at different altitudes in the airspace of Ukraine over the territory of Zakarpattia region.

