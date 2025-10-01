Cabinet of Ministers is ready to allocate funds from reserve fund to overcome consequences of bad weather in Odesa - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers, if necessary, is ready to allocate funds from the state budget reserve fund to overcome the consequences of the bad weather in Odesa.

This was announced by the head of the government, Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET informs.

"An emergency situation in Odesa. Just at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, we heard a report from Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba from the scene of the incident. We also heard from the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, and the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andrii Danyk on the elimination of the consequences. Rescuers are working on the spot and helping local residents," the prime minister said.

Read more: Zelenskyy proposes allocating nearly ₴4 billion for creation of 1,000 hours of Ukrainian content – media

The government instructed several structures, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and the Odesa Regional Administration, to take measures to eliminate the consequences of the downpour in Odessa and prevent the city from being disconnected from life support systems.

Svyrydenko also emphasized that, if necessary, emergency points may be opened in Odessa, as well as funds from the state budget reserve fund may be allocated. She added that the Cabinet of Ministers will promptly make the necessary decisions.

As previously reported, in seven hours in Odesa, almost a two-month rainfall rate fell. Due to the bad weather in Odesa and the region, 9 people are known to have died, including a child. It was also noted that a family of 5 people died due to the bad weather in Odesa, they were covered by a wave.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 333 million for fortifications in Sumy region