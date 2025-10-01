Chernihiv left without power and water after Russian strike; police step up patrols, schools move to remote learning

After the Russian strike on Chernihiv, the regional commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies convened to address the aftermath of the attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the main priority is restoring power supply. Energy crews are already working to connect to alternative sources, but the situation remains difficult. Rolling outages are being introduced until the system stabilizes, and the regional energy operator has published a schedule of emergency shutdowns. Residents are urged to conserve electricity. This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Power outage schedules introduced in Chernihiv region after Russian strike on Slavutych: situation is "extremely critical"

Hospitals, utility facilities and social institutions are switching to generators, with fuel reserves secured. Public transport in Chernihiv will continue operating on its regular schedule with more buses, while residents are advised to follow city council announcements for route changes.

Mobile operators are following special emergency protocols, and police are maintaining enhanced patrols in areas left without power.

As for water supply, utilities are using alternative power sources, and where capacity is insufficient, drinking water is being delivered.

Read more: Russian troops launch missile attack in Chernihiv region: man is killed, equipment of agricultural enterprise is damaged

Schools in Chernihiv will move to remote learning through the end of the week, while kindergartens will be closed on October 2 due to rolling power cuts, said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

Street lighting will remain switched off, and traffic lights will operate only where uninterrupted power is available. The city’s alert system will continue functioning normally thanks to backup power sources.

As a result of the strike on the energy system, 307,000 customers in the Chernihiv region were left without power. The regional energy operator described the situation as "extremely critical."

See more: Russian drone attack in Kyiv region caused fire in two-storey building. PHOTOS

Read more on Telegram channel!