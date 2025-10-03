Russian SRGs infiltrated Yampil but were eliminated by Ukrainian forces – 11th Corps

Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups (SRGs) managed to infiltrate the village of Yampil in Donetsk region but were eliminated by Ukrainian defenders. As of 3 October, the village remains fully under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Spokesman for the 11th Army Corps Dmytro Zaporozhets said this on a TV broadcast, Suspilne reported, according to Censor.NET.

"There was a situation when the enemy, using sabotage and reconnaissance groups, entered Yampil. The situation is now stable, the enemy has been eliminated. However, they continue attempts to establish a foothold in the settlement," Zaporozhets said.

According to the spokesman, Russian forces are actively trying to use wooded areas and improvised crossings to bypass Ukrainian positions.

"The enemy exploits wooded areas and our limited ability to track their movements. They take advantage of this, especially at night, trying to move and infiltrate our combat formations," Zaporozhets explained.

The spokesman added that in this sector the occupiers are actively using river crossings they have built themselves from felled trees.

"The key is to prevent the enemy from amassing in critical numbers that would enable them to launch assaults," Zaporozhets said.

He also reported that in September alone, the 11th Corps neutralized 2,500 Russian troops.

Earlier reports confirmed that Yampil in Donetsk region is under the control of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, with all enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting infiltration being promptly detected and eliminated by Ukrainian defenders.

