Sparrow Industrial Park is on fire after an attack by Russian Federation in Lviv. PHOTO

The Sparrow industrial park is on fire in Lviv after the Russian attack.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary, there is no information about the victims. This is a civilian facility, without any military component," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops are attacking western Ukraine with missiles. There is a threat to Lviv and Zakarpattia. A group of missiles is flying towards Stryi. It is also known that part of Lviv is currently without electricity. 13 enemy drones were destroyed in the Cherkasy region. A power line was damaged there, and there is a blackout.

It has also been reported that the Nazis are attacking Prykarpattia with drones. Air defence is working. There were explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk.

