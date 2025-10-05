It has become more difficult for Ukraine to work on Russian ballistics, but the topic of modernization of enemy missiles is not new, - Ihnat

It has become more difficult for Ukrainian defenders to counter Russian ballistic missiles, but the issue of the enemy modernizing its missiles is far from new.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, during a televised marathon, according to Liga.net, as reported by Censor.NET.

Ihnat noted that the topic of modernizing Russian ballistics is not new and was already raised six months ago.

"Of course, it has become more difficult to work with missiles flying along a quasi-ballistic trajectory. That is, they oscillate when approaching the target. This complicates the work of Patriot: when shooting down ballistic missiles, the system operates in automatic mode, and it becomes more difficult to calculate the point where the anti-missile will collide or explode next to the enemy's ballistic missile," said a representative of the Air Force.

According to Ihnat, if ballistic missiles come from different directions, it is impossible to detect them with a single system.

"You need to have several systems so that there are several radars that can detect targets and cover the city from different directions," he said.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russians had begun using modernized Kinzhal and Iskander missiles during their attacks on Ukraine, which can "confuse" and bypass Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. The interception rate of ballistic missiles by Ukrainian air defense fell from 37% in August to 6% in September.