EU sees no risk for artillery supplies to Ukraine due to Czech elections - European Commission

The European Commission does not believe that the victory of Andrej Babiš's ANO party in the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic will affect the implementation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas' initiative to supply Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells by the end of 2025.

This was reported by the European Commission's chief spokesperson on foreign affairs, Anitta Hiper, according to Censor.NET, citing the EP.

According to her, Callas is in contact with all member states to coordinate aid to Ukraine and encourage member states to increase their support, particularly in the procurement of ammunition. Currently, the EU has reached approximately 80% of its planned supply volume.

Hipper also noted that discussions on the initiative will continue at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on defense issues on October 15.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic

Earlier it was reported that, according to the results of 99% of votes counted, the ANO party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is winning the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic.