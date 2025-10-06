Ukrainian Defense Forces complete liquidation of remnants of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups near Yampil, Donetsk region, - AFU

In the Dobropillia direction, near the village of Yampil in the Donetsk region, the elimination of the remnants of Russian sabotage groups has been completed.

This was announced on television by Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesman for the "East" military group, according to Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.

"On the Dobropillia sector, the defense forces are increasing the effectiveness of striking enemy staging areas and destroying Russian logistics," he said.

The spokesperson for the "East" military group added that the situation near the village of Yampil has stabilized and that the work to eliminate the remaining enemy sabotage groups has been completed.

Earlier it was reported that Russian sabotage groups managed to infiltrate the village of Yampil in the Donetsk region, but were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

