Putin’s unwillingness to acknowledge collapse of USSR and mistakes of West were causes of war in Ukraine, - Tsahkna

The real reason for the war is Putin's unwillingness to accept the collapse of the USSR and the appeasement of the West in the past, which ignored numerous warning signs, including the 2008 war in Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

He stressed that blaming Poland and the Baltic states is wrong and inappropriate.

This was Tsahkna's response to statements made by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who linked Poland and the Baltic states' resistance to direct contact with Putin and his decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"The real cause is Putin’s refusal to accept the USSR’s collapse and the West’s past appeasement while ignoring clear warning signs. In our region, the true nature of Russia was recognised early," emphasised the Estonian Foreign Minister.

The minister also criticised Germany's actions under Merkel's leadership: the opening of "Nord Stream" contributed to energy dependence, and the refusal to provide Ukraine and Georgia with a NATO Membership Action Plan only encouraged Russia to engage in aggression.

In this context, Tsahkna also pointed to the refusal to provide Ukraine and Georgia with a NATO Membership Action Plan at the Bucharest summit.

According to the Estonian minister, these mistakes encouraged Russia and gave it the confidence to start a full-scale war in early 2022.

"These lessons remind us of a simple truth: Russia responds only to strength.

We must keep isolating Russia internationally, increase economic pressure, and provide Ukraine with military, political, and economic support." he emphasised.

