Tsahkna on Russia’s strike on Yarova: "Striking at civilians waiting for pensions is shocking manifestation of Putin’s inhumanity"

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna was outraged by the Russian strike on the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region during the distribution of pensions, which led to the death of more than 20 civilians.

He wrote about this in X, Censor.NET reports.

"Hitting civilians while they are waiting to receive their pensions is a shocking display of inhumanity on the part of Putin and his troops. The time has long since passed when a red carpet could be laid out in front of him," Tsahkna said, alluding to the Russian dictator's reception in Alaska.

The minister called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to an intolerable level and to continue unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its people and freedom.

As reported, on September 9, Russian troops attacked Yarova in the Donetsk region with an air bomb during the distribution of pensions: at least 21 people were killed and more than 20 wounded. Sybiha has already called on the world to act immediately.