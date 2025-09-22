Russia’s reckless actions are escalation that destabilizes and brings Europe closer to conflict - Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called Russia's provocations a "destabilizing escalation" that brings Europe closer to conflict than ever before.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

The minister's statement was made on behalf of 50 countries and the EU. It referred to the incident when three Russian fighter jets violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland. This is the fourth such violation by Russia since the beginning of the year.

"Russia's reckless actions are not only a violation of international law, but also a destabilizing escalation that brings the entire region closer to conflict than at any time in recent years," Tsahkna emphasized.

He called on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine and to stop provocations and threats against its neighbors.

What preceded it?

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.