Approximately 676,000 foreign components found in drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine in September

In September 2025, Russia launched 7,313 drones and 270 missiles at Ukraine, which contained approximately 676,000 foreign-made components.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, advisor to the President of Ukraine on sanctions policy, and Serhii Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting with representatives of the embassies of the G7 countries.

"Ukrainian representatives separately emphasized that it is also important to put pressure on schemes to circumvent sanctions. Among other things, they said that Russia still uses components and materials supplied from other countries to manufacture weapons. In September of this year alone, Russia used 7,313 drones and 270 missiles of various types against Ukraine, which contained about 676,000 foreign-made components," the statement said.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side provided information about recent sanctions decisions and the preparation of new sanctions against Russia. Vlasiuk and Kyslytsia outlined key areas that could significantly weaken Russia's ability to finance its military machine. These are the oil and banking sectors, as well as the shadow tanker fleet, including ship captains and crews.

"Today, it is extremely important that our partners understand that every microchip that ends up in Russian weapons can cost human lives in Ukraine. Strengthening sanctions control is not only a matter of politics, but also of security and responsibility to the entire democratic world," Kyslytsia emphasized.

According to Vlasiuk, the president instructed to strengthen monitoring of sanctions compliance in everything related to foreign-made components. This topic, as well as preventing the supply of such components to the Russian military-industrial complex, were among the main topics of discussion.

"The Russian military machine still relies on technologies and components that come from abroad, often through third countries. Our common task with our G7 partners is to close these loopholes so that no chip or circuit board can further strengthen the aggressor in its war against Ukraine," Vlasiuk said.

The Ukrainian side stressed the need to unite the efforts of the G7 countries to effectively counter Russian aggression and proposed the creation of a G7-level monitoring team to oversee compliance with sanctions.

