More than a week after a catastrophic downpour: full-time education resumes in Odesa

On Thursday, October 9, all educational institutions in Odesa will resume in-person classes after a break caused by bad weather.

According to Censor.NET, the decision was made by the City Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies (TES and ES).

"According to the decision of the City Commission for Technological and Environmental Safety and Emergencies in Odesa, kindergarten and schoolchildren will return to in-person learning starting tomorrow," according to a statement by the Odesa City Council on Telegram.

Earlier, educational institutions temporarily switched to distance learning due to the forecasted bad weather.

On September 30, heavy rainfall caused widespread destruction and loss of life in the city. Ten people died, including a child. Many residents were left without property, and critical equipment needed for the heating season was damaged.

On October 2, a day of mourning was declared in Odesa due to the loss of life.