Szijjártó accused Tusk of "defending terrorists" over his statement on "Nord Stream"

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó criticised Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for his comments about sabotage on the "Nord Stream" gas pipelines.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in Szijjártó's post on X.

The conflict escalated after the Polish prime minister's statement about the explosions on the gas pipelines in September 2022. Tusk stressed that the real problem with "Nord Stream 2" is not its destruction, but the very fact of the construction of this project.

"According to Tusk, blowing up a gas pipeline is acceptable. That’s shocking as it makes you wonder what else could be blown up and still be considered forgivable or even praiseworthy. One thing is clear: we don’t want a Europe where prime ministers defend terrorists," Szijjártó said.

Tusk's comments came amid the arrest in Poland of a Ukrainian man whom Germany had been searching for since June 2024 in connection with the blasting of the "Nord Stream" gas pipelines. The 49-year-old Ukrainian denies any involvement in the attack.

