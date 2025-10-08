Head of Poland’s National Security Bureau opposes extradition of Ukrainian suspected in Nord Stream blasts

Head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, Sławomir Cenckiewicz, believes the country should not extradite Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zhuravlov, who is suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

"As a private individual, I’ll say no. And officially, I’ll say this: Poland should not take part in any operation involving the extradition of a person who has harmed Russia," he said in response to a question about the extradition.

"We need to find a legal formula that allows us to act within the law while ensuring we do not hand over — neither to Germany nor potentially to Russia — someone who has damaged the Russian war machine," Cenckiewicz added.

Nord Stream pipeline blasts

On 26 September 2022, three explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run along the Baltic Sea seabed from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks.

The governments of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union said the incident was an act of deliberate sabotage.

In early February 2024, Sweden closed its investigation into the Nord Stream explosions due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Subsequently, Germany issued arrest warrants for all suspects in the sabotage of the "Nord Stream" gas pipelines in 2022. All of them are Ukrainian citizens.

The Bologna Court of Appeal ruled to extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court ordered a seven-day detention for Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Z., who is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

On October 6, the Warsaw Provincial Court extended Volodymyr Z.’s detention for another 40 days.

